If it is fair for someone who is not Republican to offer their views on the party based on its history as they see it, it must also be fair for someone who is not a Democrat to offer views on that party, likewise based on its history.
A plus owed the Democratic party is for its longevity. It’s the oldest political party in the United States. Some attribute Thomas Jefferson as its founder, organized to fight the policies of Alexander Hamilton. What is interesting is the two heads of the opposing factions, Jefferson and Hamilton, were both members of president Washington’s cabinet. Jefferson was secretary of state and Hamilton was secretary of the Treasury.
Originally the party was called the Republican Party. Hamilton and others derided it as “the Democratic Republican Party.” Democracy was a dirty word to the framers of the Constitution. It equated to mob rule and a sure way to undermine individual rights and liberty. There was no better way to denigrate your political opponent than to hang the term “democratic” around their neck.
When Andrew Jackson was rising as a political star, he ditched the R word. He preferred a simpler version: Democratic Party. Thus, in 1844, the party followed suit and officially adopted the name.
With the history of the party’s name established, let’s look at some of its past activities and policy positions.
One area the Democratic Party can be admired is for its proclivity for political organization, complete with fundraising, corruption and “boss” control. From the beginning, they easily outperformed their opponents. An example is Tammany Hall. Birthed in concert with the party to oppose Washington’s administration, it supported a few laudable principles. However, by 1840, it was infamously known as the symbol of corruption in American politics. It’s pinnacle achievement was to thieve New York City out of $200 million. Like the passing on of genes by one generation to another, Tammany Hall characteristics can still be seen in today’s Democratic Party.
Next are the issues of slavery and civil rights. The two are coupled together in U.S. history, one following the other like train cars, linked by the Civil War.
Slavery was recognized as one of the evils brought to colonial America through British and European influence. As such, the framers put in place the 3/5ths rule as a way to ensure the institution’s eventual death. Death was imminent until the Democratic Party resuscitated it under the guise of states’ rights. Ultimately, their discord led to the Civil War and the deaths of an estimated 670,000 Americans.
Four years before the Civil War, the most egregious decision by the U.S. Supreme Court was arrived at by a 7-2 vote. Democrats were the majority versus two Republicans. The decision, in short, denied Dred Scott his freedom from slavery. His having resided in the free state of Illinois and the free territory of Wisconsin was deemed inconsequential.
After the Civil War, southern defiance carried on and was first displayed in the assassination of Abraham Lincoln. Lincoln was the first Republican president and helped found the party. The man who shot Lincoln was a Democrat.
Before his death, Lincoln issued the “Proclamation of Amnesty and Reconstruction.” Briefly, it offered amnesty to the southern states and reentry to the union. Southern Democrats quickly dominated southern state politics and stood opposed. Aiding and abetting was the Ku Klux Klan. Positions in government and membership in the Klan were often synonymous. The late senator, Robert Byrd, (D-WV), serves as a prominent example.
Notably, Democrats were unified in opposition to the 13th, 14th and 15th amendments. Together, the amendments abolished slavery, guaranteed citizenship to former slaves and gave suffrage to the same. Only by universal Republican support did the amendments pass. Logically, the first former slaves to run for office and win were all Republicans. Not until 1935 did a Black man run for office as a Democrat.
Jumping ahead to the Civil Rights Act of 1964, it was overwhelmingly supported by Republicans in Congress. Opposition came from the Democrat side of the aisle. In the Senate, Democrats filibustered the bill for 75 days. Only the negotiation efforts of Republicans broke the filibuster and led to the bill passing.
Given their past history (and recent), I could never register as Democrat, especially not for political expediency. Neither party is led by angels but, needing to choose, I’ve only ever registered as a Republican or DTS.
A former member of the San Carlos City Council and mayor, Matt Grocott has been involved in political policy on the Peninsula for 17 years. He can be reached by email at mattgrocott@comcast.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.