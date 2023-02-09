Roaming the highways and byways, as I do on regular occasion, it is impossible not to notice the dramatic decline that has occurred in the way people drive their cars.

Sudden, sweeping four-lane changes. People driving 30 miles over the speed limit, or 20 miles below the speed limit, sometimes in the same lane. Lots of tailgating. Running red lights. Complete inability of some to manage a four-way intersection. Stop signs appear to be more like pause signs — brief pauses, like a short tap on the brake pedal. The recent torrential rainstorms only seemed to prompt some people to drive even faster. Does Tesla offer a special hydroplaning feature?

