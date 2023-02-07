It is certainly entertaining to read Mr. Grocott’s revisionist history of Democrats. It is convenient for conservatives to look at the past and not the present. The Southern (Ku Klux Klan) Democrats he vilifies quickly joined the Republican Party where they solidly remain today fomenting hate against immigrants, gays and minorities.
Democrat Lyndon Johnson pushed through civil rights legislation and Medicare. I would personally rather vote for a current party that supports women and working people than one that advocates the overthrow or our democracy and privilege for the rich elite. Since the last Republican president specialized in lies, I guess that’s acceptable discourse now.
