Although I am neither a Democrat or a Republican, I think Matt Grocott misses the irony in his latest column justifying his identification with the Republican Party (“History of Democrats,” Jan. 31). His historical narrative, selectively chosen and context-free as it is, in fact disproves his conclusion. He attempts to use the history of “good” Republican actions and decisions to justify his allegiance to the party, yet strikingly, does not include anything since 1965, when Matt was just a child! Although of course we should learn from history; unlike Matt, I prefer to make my political choices based on our present circumstances and the current positions and competence of our representatives. So, if anything, the column succeeded in demonstrating the shallowness of his reasoning and that of many modern-day Republicans.
