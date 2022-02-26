Jack August Cavallero passed away February 18, 2022, just days short of his 87th birthday, he was born February 26, 1935, to Andrew and Alma Cavallero. He grew up in San Francisco and then moved to San Mateo. He graduated from Lick Wilmerding High School in San Francisco.
Jack worked for the City of San Mateo for 34 years as the Public Works Maintenance Superintendent.
He enjoyed drinking and collecting wine, playing golf with friends, cruising and travelling to Italy. He was a member of The Native Sons of the Golden West-Guadalupe Parlor #231, for over sixty years and the Peninsula Italian American Social Club.
He was predeceased by his 1st wife Waynette and his 2nd wife Doris. He is survived by his sister Annette (William) Scarabosio, He was an uncle to Steven (Laura), Raymond (Donna) and Christopher (Erin) Scarabosio. He loved his nieces and nephews Nicholas (Shana), Andrew (Sage), Jonathan, Anissa, Austin, Sophia, and Rhys, as well as great nephew Keegan and great nieces Suzie and Violet. He was grandfather to Amanda Etzel, Ashleigh Lewis and Alexandria Etzel.
The family would like to thank all the nurses and doctors at Mills Peninsula Hospital for their care, compassion and comfort they provided Jack.
Visitation and celebration of his life will be held on Thursday March 3, from 5 p.m. - 9 p.m. (7 p.m. celebration begins) at Sneider & Sullivan & O’Connell’s Funeral Home, 977 S. El Camino Real in San Mateo. Catholic Mass will be held on Friday March 4 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Gregory Church, 28th & Hacienda St., San Mateo. Entombment to follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, 1500 Mission Rd, Colma.
In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the American Lung Association or American Heart Association.
