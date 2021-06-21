CASPAR — Logging in the Jackson Demonstration State Forest has begun, meaning that we’re seeing another iteration of a now old conflict over the ideal way to manage and the role of logging in our region. Activists have taken to the forest, setting up a tree-sit and blocking the entrance of loggers to portions of the forest. We wanted to learn more about what is motivating these protests and went down to the forest to talk to some of the protesters.
Road 500 runs from Caspar into JDSF right along the so-called “Casper 500 timber harvest plan” area which is now an active logging site. For several weeks local activists have been meeting there to oppose the ongoing logging. Throughout the two mornings there was a trickling of dog walkers, hikers and bicyclists entering the forest trails.
Early on the morning of June 15 a group of local activists parked in the unpaved parking area along Road 500 near the JDSF kiosk. At mid-morning, some were seated in folding chairs while others ventured into the forest to monitor logging activity.
Cal Fire has hired Armorous Security, a firm based in Santa Rosa, to monitor the area. One of their employees who only gave the last name Lopez was on duty, she said, “We are to inform the public that Road 500 is closed for safety.” Road 500 is typically open to the public and vehicles.
Bruce Moore who resides in Caspar explained his motivations for joining the protest, “How this logging is happening is disturbing. We want to protect the whales and the redwoods here. If anyone these days was harpooning whales, there would be an outcry — this is the land-based equivalent.”
Several activists members of the assembled group were eager to discuss why they were opposing the logging. “Alder,” a local in his 20s going by a pseudonymous “forest name”, began the discussion.
“I am not against the loggers. They have families to feed, I understand that,” he said. “This area is…a climate regulating powerhouse in terms of carbon sequestration and capturing fog drip. When you cut this forest — the way they are doing it — it creates fuel ladders. It makes everything dry, more wind tunnels and that creates a specific situation that is more prone to fire.”
He continued, “I don’t understand how 600,200 gallons of water are being budgeted for this THP. Cal Fire uses the water to keep the dust down on the logging roads. Wells and water sources are going dry. Farms are asked to ration their water. This is crazy and we are in a drought.” The 600,200 figure is cited in the timber harvest plan.
Caspar resident Jo Laicker said, “My husband and I have been going to JDSF for years, for recreation. We then bought a house here six years ago. I rode my bicycle here over hundreds of miles over the years.”
Laicker told us that she and a group of activists hiked into the Caspar THP 500 on June 14.
“We found a tree measuring 71 inches DBH [diameter at breast height],” said Laicker, “I heard chains saws, and I realized this is where I wanted to celebrate my birthday the next day on June 15, in a ceremony with this tree, that got to be protected.
“For me, the importance of ceremony marks time and place with scaredness. I see these trees as the hope for our children and my, and our grandchildren. I have maybe 15 to 20 years left of my life. I want to spend it in reparation for the damage we did to the earth.”
This article was originally published in the Mendocino Voice. CalMatters.org is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media venture explaining California policies and politics. Visit CalMatters on Facebook or on Twitter @CalMatters
