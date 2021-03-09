SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A cold, late-winter Pacific storm brought rain and snow to California on Tuesday.

Winter storm warnings were posted or scheduled to take effect during the day in mountains from the Oregon border south to the U.S-Mexico border.

Mountain travel was discouraged due to the potential for major delays, chain controls and near-whiteout conditions, the National Weather Service said.

The San Francisco Bay Area weather office warned of possible hail, thunderstorms and downpours that could make driving risky.

Early morning lighting was observed offshore west of Pebble Beach.

The storm was expected to begin affecting the southern half of the state Tuesday night and last into Thursday.

California needs all the precipitation it can get after a largely dry winter. The Sierra snowpack was well below average in the most recent survey by the state Department of Water Resources and rain gauges elsewhere haven't had much to measure.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription