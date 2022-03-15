A contract for the design of a new aquatic center at Orange Memorial Park in South San Francisco was awarded to ELS Architecture and Urban Design at a council meeting last week, according to the city.
The new aquatic center, as currently envisioned will be a 28,500 square foot, single-story facility, with two indoor pools: a cool water lap pool and a separate warm water teaching/therapy pool. Community feedback gathered during design, however, will help shape the final layout of the pool. It is estimated to be open in early 2025.
“Orange Pool is well used and well loved by our community, but can no longer satisfy our community’s needs for aquatics. This new pool will allow our residents to have a state of the art swimming facility, centrally located in South San Francisco” Mayor Mark Nagales said in a press release.
The project budget is $34 million and will be paid for out of Measure W bond sale. The sales tax measure has also funded the new Police Station, Community Civic Campus (Library, Parks and Recreation and Council Chambers), an upcoming citywide paving program and Sports Fields at Orange Memorial Park, according to the city.
The original pool at Orange Memorial Park is planned to stay open during the majority of construction of the new aquatic center.
