Sharon Ranals was named as the South San Francisco interim city manager while the City Council looks for a permanent position holder after Mike Futrell announced his departure for Riverside County.
Ranals is currently the assistant city manager and, before that role, she had served as the City’s Parks and Recreation director.
Sharon has secured grant funding and implemented several significant projects and programs, including constructing Centennial Way and the Joseph Fernekes Recreation Building at Orange Memorial Park.
She will continue her involvement in the planning of the new Community Civic Campus, implementing ballfield and parks improvements, the General Plan update, renovations at Oyster Point Marina, civic beautification, efforts to address graffiti and illegal dumping, and a host of other issues.
“I am deeply honored and humbled by the trust the City Council has shown in allowing me to serve South San Francisco as its interim City Manager,” Ranals said in a press release. “We have a strong team, the city is fiscally sound, and we are in a good position to continue to make the City of South San Francisco a great place for residents to live and visitors to enjoy.”
The city will begin a nationwide search for a permanent city manager starting in January 2023.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.