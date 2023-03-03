The owners of Hillsdale Shopping Center in San Mateo are exploring community interest in going beyond current Measure Y height standards in potential redevelopment, with upcoming community open houses set up to get feedback.
David Bohannon, president of Bohannon Companies, the mall ownership group, said he is committed to working with the community to understand their views on mall redevelopment. He acknowledged there are community divisions over height and density because of the city’s height ordinance Measure Y, a 2020 measure which restricts densities and building heights to 55 feet, but he is hopeful people will see the advantages that come with using height and density as a tool to push development toward the center of the mall and the El Camino Real side away from residential neighborhoods.
“We think for a site like Hillsdale, Measure Y is not a good thing, and we are engaging with the public trying to have conversations about the benefits of height and density,” Bohannon said.
The open house will take place on Saturday, March 4, from noon to 3 p.m. at the Reimagine Idea Store in the mall, where people can provide input on the vision for redevelopment and where it should be.
Measure Y can be replaced if it expires or through a new policy, like a citywide ballot measure. Bohannon said to put something on the ballot to replace Measure Y, he would want a clear understanding that the community was behind it, something he wasn’t clear on yet.
“To me, the community is the key to whether we push on height and density,” Bohannon said. “We think height and density make a better plan.”
The meeting will allow people to comment on three redevelopment examples possible at the site. Example one is a baseline that follows current city height policies, keeping development under the 55-foot limit allowed under Measure Y. However, it would have the least stepping transitions into residential neighborhoods and result in less public space, according to the development team. The second and third examples stack density and height higher toward the middle and El Camino Real side. The stacking would allow lower heights at the edge near residential areas behind the mall. The heights in the middle are drawn at around 10 stories, with 12 stories at the maximum closer to El Camino Real and Caltrain, according to Hillsdale spokesperson Adam Alberti.
Bohannon stressed that the examples were not finalists or concrete plans but were conceptional ideas for people to understand the benefits and tradeoffs of density. No design has been decided, with open house input needed before a decision.
The redevelopment would occur in the main mall area and south block of Trader Joe’s and Barnes and Noble. The new North Block would remain. The redevelopment team estimates around 1.2 million square feet of use is for residential homes, estimated at about 900 to 1,200 units. Approximately 500,000 square feet would be for commercial retail and dining, while 2 million square feet is for commercial office. The square feet ratio would be the same in all three examples, with the difference being where and how high the divide would be. The ratio is fixed for all three examples because of the area available and what is financially feasible. The redevelopment would include using state density bonuses to increase housing capacity on the site. The redevelopment team said it would include enough parking to address parking demand. Community opinion has been mixed on redevelopment, with some calling for more housing while others are concerned about how more housing, transit and parking needs will affect the area. People at an open house in May 2022 put housing as their number one choice for the future site. The development team has identified key priorities as keeping retail and dining, more places to gather, meeting local housing needs and more sustainability.
Malls have been struggling due to the pandemic and the widespread change in consumer buying patterns to online shopping, with many going out of business or becoming mixed-use sites. Retail is not what it once was, and the ownership groups believe a shift away from all retail is necessary for the future. Despite his happiness with the amenities offered, Bohannon said even the new North Block did not reenergize the mall as he had hoped. Bohannon sees the area as a mixed-use urban neighborhood that requires the addition of housing and office space because retail can no longer support itself.
“Tenancy retention is more and more difficult,” Bohannon said. “The types of tenants we used to be able to attract aren’t interested. Some of the really good ones we had have left.”
Councilmember Adam Loraine represents the district and will be in attendance on Saturday. Loraine said he supports what the community wants and hopes a co-created vision will increase economic vitality with public benefit. His hope is conversations with Reimagine Hillsdale and the ongoing general plan can allow people to share their concerns and keeps the spirit of Measure Y around responsible growth that works for people today but fits into the future of San Mateo.
“I appreciate the way they are opening up the discussion with the public,” Loraine said. “I think it’s a rare opportunity to discuss this San Mateo mainstay.”
The in-person event at the mall is on the first floor next to Nordstrom. In addition to the March 4 event, a virtual event will occur on Wednesday, March 8, from 5-7 p.m. People can go to https://bit.ly/3kB2TLf for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.