Secondly, Bohannon offers you the polling option of choosing between shorter buildings and less open space or taller (let’s not call them 12 stories) buildings with more open space. This makes no sense since the city has open space requirements based on the project population. The higher the density the more open space you are required to provide. The open space was presented as a gift to the public when in fact it is an obligation of a project.
Lastly, Bohannon shows under Measure Y building heights of only 55 feet when approximately a third of the site allows heights of 60 feet. Add in the density bonuses allowed by state law and that brings you to an eight- or nine-story residential building under Measure Y. There was a drawing hung at the eye level of a 3-year-old showing a five-story building with three faded stories drawn on top. Just maybe you would miss it entirely.
Bohannon should be clear about what he wants to build and convey it honestly to the public. Instead, he is representing a fanciful vision to get the public’s buy-in.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.