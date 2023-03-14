Just in time for St. Patrick’s Day, Hillsdale tycoon Bohannon is playing games with “community engagement” as he seeks to redevelop the mall and its environs. While providing three different height scenarios — including extremely tall, dense options that supposedly the community supports (no evidence provided beyond straw polls) — NONE of the renderings illustrate buildings taller than five stories. Instead, the additional height was almost imperceptibly pencil-sketched in. If there’s such overwhelming support for tall, mostly office buildings — why not show them? Of course participants are going to pick the option with the most open space when the rendering doesn’t depict the negative trade-offs.
These are exactly the kind of shady tactics we have grown used to from Bohannon and his ilk — from publishing propaganda rag “Redwood City Climate” (largely ghostwritten by his PR firm, Singer Associates), planting political candidates, to putting millions into deceptive effort influence our elections and San Mateo’s general plan to achieve his desired outcomes.
Don’t be fooled. Demand transparency and honesty. Otherwise, the only pot of gold at the end of this rainbow will belong to Bohannon and his $250 million buddies, Northwind Investors, not the people of San Mateo.
In compromising, they say, ultimately no one is happy. The reality is our coalitions are not so far apart. We can craft a general plan that will rein in developers while benefiting the community and preserving our neighborhoods, but the political will must exist to do so. Councilmember Hedges is to be commended for his outreach and willingness to compromise. Councilmembers Lee and Loraine have a golden opportunity to begin rebuilding trust and uniting our community. They would be wise to seize it.
