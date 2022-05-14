A monthslong search for a new San Mateo Union High School District superintendent has led to Randall Booker, the current superintendent of Piedmont Unified School District, being recommended for the position, officials announced Friday.
Booker, a Burlingame native, would bring to the district more than 25 years of professional education experience if appointed by the Board of Trustees next Thursday. He’s slated to earn $295,000 annually in addition to other benefits for his service, according to an employment contract listed in the board’s May 19 meeting agenda.
“We are delighted to recommend an administrator with Superintendent Booker’s breadth of experience to lead the district,” school board President Peter Hanley said in a press release announcing the recommendation.
After graduating from Burlingame High School, Booker went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in English language and literature from Saint Mary’s College of California where he also earned his teaching credential, administrative services credential and a master’s degree in educational leadership and administration.
Booker is currently finishing out his term as superintendent of Piedmont Unified School District where he has helped establish a Wellness Center at Piedmont High School and the district’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Council. The district, located in a wealthy area in the center of Oakland, has also passed two parcel tax and facilities modernization bond measures during his time there and is in the process of diversifying through opening 200 seats to students outside Piedmont city limits.
Before his role as superintendent, Booker served as the district’s assistant superintendent of educational services, Piedmont High School principal, interim principal at Albany High School in the Albany Unified School District and as a teacher at Cardinal Newman High School in Santa Rosa.
“Teaching is the greatest act of optimism against a backdrop of challenging times across our country. I am committed to leading SMUHSD in our shared goal of providing inclusive and relevant learning for all students, honoring our rich diversity of learners and educators and providing safe spaces that nurture the social/emotional health of all,” Booker said in the press release.
Booker was selected as a finalist for the position after the district listed the position in February and conducted a number of community engagement sessions with the support from the firm Leadership Associates.
If appointed, Booker would replace Superintendent Kevin Skelly who is slated to retire at the end of this school year after being with the district since 2015.
Hanley lauded the selection of Booker who he said “is particularly sensitive to students needing to make progress and has looked for innovative approaches to improve their outcomes.”
“Booker has a history as a student in our district and has shown through the years an ability to find win-win solutions to challenges,” Hanley said. “His excellent instructional leadership will be an asset for us.”
