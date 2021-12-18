The city of San Mateo is making low-income parking permits available for all downtown city parking garages for $40 a month for qualifying individuals, according to officials.
Applicants who meet the low-income qualifications can apply for the parking permits online. Go to cityofsanmateo.org/LowIncomeParking for more details.
The existing low-cost lots at Fourth Avenue and Claremont Street and Fifth Avenue and Claremont Street are closing permanently Dec. 22 and Jan. 3, respectively. The closures are needed for the Kiku Crossing affordable housing redevelopment and new parking garage construction.
