Applications are now open for a yearlong leadership program for high school students in San Mateo County who are interested in learning about climate change and motivated to take action within their schools and community.
The Youth Climate Ambassadors Leadership Program is offered by San Mateo County’s Office of Education and Office of Sustainability, along with the Citizens Environmental Council of Burlingame, which piloted the project; Peninsula Clean Energy; and the Youth Leadership Institute. Students who are in ninth, 10th or 11th grade as of January 2021 are eligible. The program will run from January through December 2020. The deadline for applications is Sunday, Nov. 29.
The program will include retreats, monthly skill-building workshops, peer networking and mentorship. Students will develop and implement a community or school project that is designed around taking local action on climate change.
The Youth Climate Ambassadors will receive a stipend, and additional funds will be available for students who qualify for free and reduced lunches. Students who are part of the program can also apply for a mini-grant to support the implementation of their community or school impact project.
Applications are available at https://bit.ly/3owtXrN. More details about the program may be found at https://bit.ly/31GCpLx. For more information send an email to both youthclimateambassadors@smcgov.org and Zoe van Duivenbode at zvanduivenbode@smcgov.org.
