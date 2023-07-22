San Mateo is updating its residential parking garage security measures that will see more video surveillance systems added as part of the minimum requirements.
At its July 17 meeting, the City Council introduced an ordinance amending its municipal code to make minimum security measures easier to meet for mixed-use buildings after determining its existing code wasn’t made with a shared parking environment in mind.
The council unanimously voted to pass the measure, seeing it as an opportunity to fix issues in the building code that made it harder for new developments trying to blend commercial and residential uses at sites.
“This looks like an elegant way to grant more flexibility to mixed-use projects,” Councilmember Adam Loraine said. “I am comfortable with moving ahead.”
Under the proposed language, multifamily residential uses with five or more units having a parking garage must install and maintain a surveillance video system and interior security lighting, prevent unauthorized vehicle and pedestrian access and allow emergency access vehicles. It would remove the need for multiple security gates and no longer require residential parking to be locked at all times and only accessible to building residents and instead requires access only during specific hours, according to a staff report.
The old code had more specific measures that were not included, like electrically operated closures, security grilles guarding garage openings not for vehicle entrance and digital keypads for service vehicles. The old code made it difficult for mixed-use buildings to comply with the requirements, with multiple security gates in mixed-use garages due to an inability to share parking between residential and nonresidential uses.
One of the most relevant uses is so that the proposed Draeger’s project at 222 E. Fourth Ave., approved by the council in December, can provide on-site parking, according to a staff report.
The current code made it impossible for the project to provide parking for both residential and office tenants. The project calls for a 153,000-square-foot, five-story mixed-use building that would replace the existing 60,000-square-foot two-story grocery store with a 17,658 square foot option, with part of the site including 10 low-income residential units. It also calls for 104,554 square feet of office use and two levels of underground parking.
“I think this is a good fix for it,” Councilmember Rich Hedges said of the Draeger’s development issue.
The ordinance is scheduled for adoption at the council’s Aug. 21 regular meeting and would become effective 30 days after the Aug. 21 meeting.
