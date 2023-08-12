The remains of a man who went missing in 2019 were found in late June after a found ID led investigators to a heavily forested area just south of State Route 92 near Hillsdale Boulevard, according to police.
The man, Paul Farmer, 84, went missing Aug. 26, 2019, after leaving his home on the 1600 block of Molitor Road and heading out for an evening walk. Searches continued for years even after a thorough and exhaustive early search process from multiple agencies. In March of this year, his ID was found in a waterway in lower San Mateo, which was later reported to the Belmont Police Department in May.
