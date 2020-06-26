A Redwood City man accused of murder is possibly facing the death penalty or life in prison without parole after prosecutors charged him with an additional crime Thursday.
Prosecutors successfully amended the complaint against Omar Meza, 28, to add a special circumstance allegation of lying in wait, said District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe. Without that allegation, Meza faced 50 years to life in prison.
Prosecutors are alleging Meza on Oct. 2, 2018, lured the 25-year-old victim to the coastside of the county and waited for an opportunity to rob and murder him, Wagstaffe said. The victim thought he was joining Meza to commit a crime for their mutual benefit, but turned out to be Meza’s target, Wagstaffe added.
The victim, Luis Alberto Diaz-Lopez of Menlo Park, was found at a pullout on the side of Highway 1 near Tunitas Creek Road with multiple gunshot wounds. He was a known Norteños gang member and a motive for the murder remains unknown, Wagstaffe said.
