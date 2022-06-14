Six years after the Millbrae community center was destroyed by arson, officials celebrated the opening of the rebuilt $28 million facility this weekend.

The new 24,000-square-foot building at the site of the old center at 477 Lincoln Circle in Central Park includes a fitness center, two preschool classrooms, an art center, senior lounge, game room, classrooms and a large community room.

“I’m proud to say this beautiful building will not only meet our needs today, but meet the needs of Millbrae residents in the future,” Mayor Anne Oliva said, who also served as mayor when the original center burned down.

As with the old center, the city envisions the new structure will host various recreational programs, classes and events. Outdoor amenities include a community room patio, a preschool play yard and a fitness patio.

The city began construction on the project in 2020 and received funding from the county and $2 million from the state budget to aid in the effort, though the majority of the project is being funded with the city’s own money.

“For as long as any of us can remember the Millbrae rec center has always been a part of the fabric of the Millbrae community,” Assemblymember Kevin Mullin, D-South San Francisco, said. “It was never a matter of if we would rebuild, but when.”

The center was designed and built by Blach Construction and ELS Architecture.

