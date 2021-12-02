A new playground is headed for Millbrae’s Central Park, to be complete with teeter-totters, slides, swings, climbing structures and other equipment.
The playground will be appropriate for people of all ages and abilities, said David Yosso, owner of Specified Play Equipment, which will provide the structures. The playground, he said, will be able to accommodate 240 people.
It will replace an existing playground in the 13-acre park the city determined has reached the end of its useful life. The new playground will be Americans with Disabilities Act compliant, and the existing wood chip ground covering will be replaced with recycled rubber to improve accessibility.
The design features several canopies for additional shade. Noted was the rubber ground treatment’s tendency to heat up more than natural alternatives.
The Millbrae City Council approved the playground equipment procurement last week, which is projected to cost $680,000 including installation. The cost does not include lighting for the area, something the council expressed they would like to also see installed at the site.
Construction will begin early next year with completion expected in April or May.
Also in the park, the city is constructing a new $28 million recreation center, which is additionally scheduled for a spring completion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.