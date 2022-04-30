Updated plans for a six-story office development were submitted to the Redwood City Planning Department featuring a substantial increase to the amount of office space the developer is looking to build.
The project at 901 El Camino Real, if approved, would bring in nearly 265,000 square feet of office space in conjunction with a number of amenities including 100 units of affordable housing that would be built on a separate lot at 920 Shasta St. and would undergo its own review process.
Initially, the developer, Brick Architecture and Interiors, proposed 169,686 square feet of office space when presented to the City Council during is Gatekeeper Process, a preliminary review process meant to gauge the council’s interests is seeing a collection of project proposals come to the city that would surpass a office space cap studied through the Downtown Precise Plan.
The earth-tone Mediterranean-style office building would feature a roof garden and a 8,000-square-foot teen center with a social space, private study room, audio-visual rooms and a demonstration kitchen.
Between the office building and teen center would be a 8,000-square-foot public space with bench seating for informal gathering and Teen Center events. Called “Chrysanthemum Plaza,” the space would be meant to honor the Japanese American flower growers who gained the city the title of “Chrysanthemum Capital of the World” before their internment during World War II.
Development would require the demolition of three existing buildings, an AutoZone, the former Yumi Yogurt building and the former Tacos El Grullense restaurant. Other major changes have been proposed in the area by other developers including Lowe, the firm behind a 12-acre mixed-use project abutting the 901 El Camino Real property.
The proposal was not among the five Gatekeeper projects staff recommended council permit to apply for city approval but councilmembers were swayed by the affordable housing piece. Despite signs of early council support, the proposal will still need to go through a number of city reviews.
