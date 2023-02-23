Aerial view Oyster Cove/Point

An aerial view shows the proximity between Oyster Cove and Oyster Point marinas in South San Francisco.

A new operator is bringing ferry service at Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco for Genentech and its employees following permit approval from the San Mateo County Harbor District.

There are no plans to alter the schedule or service for Genentech, with the change simply being a move to a new company for operations, according to a Genentech representative at the Feb. 15 district meeting.

