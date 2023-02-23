A new operator is bringing ferry service at Oyster Point Marina in South San Francisco for Genentech and its employees following permit approval from the San Mateo County Harbor District.
There are no plans to alter the schedule or service for Genentech, with the change simply being a move to a new company for operations, according to a Genentech representative at the Feb. 15 district meeting.
Service will begin operations on March 27, with the permit lasting until the end of the year.
The operator service goes from ferry service company Prop SF to Red and White Fleet, with it taking over the new contract. Red and White Fleet is one of the oldest San Francisco Bay Area businesses. The company’s tour boat business started in 1915 to serve the Panama–Pacific International Exposition, a world’s fair held in San Francisco, a district staff report said.
The district is responsible for issuing permits to companies and being a steward of public access of harbors. The district took over operation of Oyster Point Marina from the city of South San Francisco in 1977.
District staff said the contract doesn’t prevent another ferry operator from approaching the district and asking for operating permits in and out of Oyster Point, and it might happen as more people come back to the office.
“We may see more and more need for ferries, and those ferry operators may offer more service,” San Mateo County Harbor District General Manager Jim Pruett said.
A commercial application fee has already been paid, with Red and White Fleet to pay $900 a month for two vessels and a $600 monthly fee for each additional vessel. Ferry service is currently lower than its pre-pandemic historical peak of around 150 to 175 people daily, with the hope that over time ridership will return.
