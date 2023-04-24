In an effort to better serve the community, the Millbrae City Council introduced a real-time audio and written translator accessible by a QR code.
City Manager Tom Williams said the service, Wordly, is an artificial intelligent powered real-time translator and the best service the city could find. It will serve as a tool the city can use for meetings, day-to-day business activity and emergencies, he said, during a City Council meeting April 11.
“It’s been in discussions from the City Council over the last few years and we have had translation services but with technology advances we found this service is the best out there and we will continue to roll it out and see how it works,” Williams said.
Wordly’s Chief Operating Officer Kirk Hendrickson said the way the system works is it looks at phrases instead of singular words and tries to decipher what the speaker is most likely trying to say, which will help translate slang, jargon and improper grammar. The application allows the city to input a glossary of common terms, like all the councilmembers’ names, so what is being said will be more clear.
The translator offers 24 different languages and multiple dialects. It will be accessible to the public using a QR code. The service will be free and there are plans to roll it out for City Council and Planning Commission meetings while officials explore other areas of need.
There are 23,216 residents in the city. More than half, or 56.84% are Asian. Of that, 68.26% are Chinese and 13.24% are Filipino. For the remainder of the population, 28.91% are white, 11.04% are Hispanic, .81% are Black and 2.39% are other races, according to the city.
Previously, the city used an in-person interpreter that cost $140 an hour for a minimum of two hours.
“The cost saving aspect is tremendous,” said Williams, who added he is in the process of signing a contract with Wordly for $6,000 that will allow the city to run the service through June.
The call for more inclusion and access for non-English speaking residents has been a concern for the council for years, Williams said. Councilmembers Gina Papan and Anders Fung both introduced the translator service through Millbrae’s Social Equity and Cultural Inclusion subcommittee.
Fung said this is the first time they are using it and he is grateful the technology will enable the community to become more engaged by being able to hear and understand everything being said in the council chambers.
“Also, this council will be able to understand everything our constituents are saying in real time,” Fung said.
Mayor Ann Schneider was curious if the city should provide tablets and headsets for the council’s chambers, for any members of the public to use for translation.
Williams echoed Schneider and added display monitors and microphone upgrades may also be considered so the service will be more reliable.
“Our goal is to be able to communicate not just in meetings but emergency situations,” Williams said. “Also, this is a tool we can use to communicate to the masses.”
