Aiming to align the Parks Department with San Mateo County’s goals of being more inclusive and equitable, the county’s Park Commission voted to end tour fees at the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve while standardizing reservation rates across all county parks.
“In light of the county’s effort to be more equitable and accessible we want to make sure we’re removing as many of those barriers as possible,” Parks Department Director Nicholas Calderon said during a Park Commission Meeting Thursday.
Fitzgerald Marine Reserve, located in Moss Beach, is part of the Montara State Marine Reserve, a portion of marine land protected by the Marine Life Protection Act. The biologically diverse site is known as a marine life sanctuary for seals, sea urchins, kelp crabs, sea stars, mussels, anemones and other marine life.
Calderon noted the reserve was initially established as an educational resource and has only recently been reopened to the public. Park officials opted to restrict public access during the pandemic due to fears abnormally high foot traffic would disturb native species and harm habitats.
Volunteers from the nonprofit Friends of the Fitzgerald Marine Reserve currently lead tours of the site which was the only remaining paid tour of its kind in the county park system. Group tour reservation rates start at $35 for groups of 35, which Calderon said can be an access barrier for schools after accounting for other field trip costs. A tour fee was initially instituted after appearing as a recommendation in the parks Master Plan, Calderon said.
“I don’t think the county is really strapped for money that 35 bucks means that much right now and if it gets one more group into a place like Fitzgerald Marine Reserve who wouldn’t ordinarily go that might be worth it,” Park Commission Chair Neil Merilees said.
Commissioners also approved an adjustment of reservation fees across all parks, standardizing the rate at $7 whether made online, over the phone or in person. The department previously charged $10 when booking over the phone, $7 when booking online and nothing when booking in person.
Department staff anticipate a revenue loss of about $9,500 per fiscal year, nearly evenly split between both changes. Phone reservations are currently the preferred method for booking but Calderon noted that in-person and phone reservations are both declining, suggesting the loss could diminish over time as residents more frequently use the online portal.
Officials are also discussing potential fundraising opportunities with the San Mateo County Parks Foundation to combat revenue loss from eliminating Fitzgerald Marine reservations.
Next the department will conduct a park fee schedule study to assess whether the county is charging similar rates to neighboring comparable facilities. The study will also take into consideration whether park access is equitable for all community members.
“If we want to get more people to come and frequent the park then I’m all for elimination [of fees],” Commissioner Basem Manneh said.
