A large oak tree fell onto a home in unincorporated Emerald Hills in San Mateo County on Thursday morning, according to Cal Fire.
Cal Fire initially wrote on Twitter at 8:45 a.m. about the fallen tree, which pierced the living room ceiling of a home on Ferndale Way.
No one was injured as a result of the fallen tree, which the homeowner said had been trimmed recently.
Cal Fire officials said the ground in the area had been saturated by the recent rain in the area.
