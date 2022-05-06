Half Moon Bay will increase mitigation efforts around traffic, trash, beach maintenance and law enforcement patrols as part of the high-demand summer season through its 2022 Summer Action Beach Plan.
“It’s very comprehensive. We have come a long way in the last three years in dealing with our beach-related traffic issues. I think a lot of progress has been made,” Mayor Debbie Ruddock said.
To address increased traffic, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office will conduct more traffic enforcement at the intersections of Highway 1 and State Route 92 and Highway 1 and Main Street and work with state partners to increase awareness. The Sheriff’s Office will conduct more checks of the Poplar Beach parking lot during daytime hours and have extra staffing during holidays and weekends while continuing general enforcement. The city hopes the additional presence will decrease people breaking traffic laws. An additional patrol car will be available for the major holidays, along with expanded community outreach about parking, activities and fireworks.
Half Moon Bay remains a popular destination for people throughout the Bay Area during summer, particularly around Memorial, Independence and Labor Day weekends. The high-demand season has resulted in the Sheriff’s Office and the city working together on plans to address the effects of increased traffic, litter and misbehavior at Poplar Beach and downtown. The measures will go from May 15 through Oct. 15.
The city said El Centro de Libertad would provide civilian-based mental health responses to 911 calls for low-level incidents and mental health crises. Sheriff’s Capt. Andrew Armando noted the Sheriff’s Office would use drones to do quick scans of beaches and traffic to minimize costs.
Maintenance staff will be available seven days a week and working with Abundant Grace through the Coastal Clean Team Program to assist with litter cleanup on Poplar Beach, Poplar parking lot, the coastal trail and nearby neighborhoods. There will be more garbage, recycling and compost carts downtown and larger dumpsters at Poplar Beach. Increased signs will be available, and the Abundant Grace Coastal Clean Team program will help with cleanup efforts. The city will also put a temporary restroom at the end of Kelly Avenue following its success in 2021. It will also work to ensure state parks make restroom access available at Dunes, Venice and Francis beaches.
Half Moon Bay will have its first volunteer citizen bicycle patrol on the California Coastal Trail. Patrol members will be identified through a bright red jersey. The group will not enforce laws but will deter poor manners and educate users on rules. Schools will increase messages warning against underage drinking. The city will also try and work with Google to suggest alternative routes for traffic to ensure it doesn’t disturb neighborhoods and cut-through traffic.
The plan will cost the city around $14,000 to the General Fund. The remaining majority of costs will come from the operational budgets of the Department of Public Works and the contract between Half Moon Bay and San Mateo County for police services.
The council discussed having off-leash dog areas at parts of Poplar Beach, with the council ultimately deciding not to allow it this year. Councilmember Joaquin Jimenez worried about off-leash dogs and horses potentially mixing and causing safety issues and wanted separate areas for them at beach sites. Ruddock was against off-leash dogs and a potential increase in visitors bringing dogs to the area and a lack of current enforcement.
“I’m against it. I don’t think people will abide by any artificial barrier. People are not using leashes now,” Ruddock said. “My preference is to enforce our leash laws.”
I don’t think we are great at enforcing the leash laws as they are. I believe it can cause a lot of problems. I’d rather see more dog parks,” Councilmember Robert Brownstone said.
The council voted 4-1 against off-leash dogs at the beach, with Councilmember Harvey Rarback voting for it.
“I like this idea. I think separating the areas where the horses and dogs would be allowed off leash makes a lot of sense,” Rarback said.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.