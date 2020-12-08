The Half Moon Bay City Council has announced its public support of San Mateo County’s purchase of the Coastside Inn, provided the county meets its commitment to help with economic losses from the hotel closing.
The City Council also wants a written contract between the city and county that puts into writing both sides’ roles and responsibilities. The city, in a letter to the county released Friday evening, provided a list of nine points it views as essential by residents and wants the county to address:
• Reimbursement of the financial loss from removing a hotel from the tax rolls;
• City participation in the selection of the operator and design of the program. The shortlist of potential operators would also make a public presentation before the final selection is made;
• City and community ongoing involvement to ensure the success of the facility and associated programs;
• The use of local nonprofits and businesses to provide support and services;
• A clear commitment by the county to prioritize city residents and coastsiders in the facility;
• County assistance in remediating and restoring abandoned homeless encampments;
• Comprehensive and reliable background checks that will screen out potential program participants with violent criminal backgrounds, including assault, battery and sex crimes involving either children or adults (including Megan’s Law);
• County, in consultation with the city, to draft a plan to turn the facility into permanent supportive housing or deed-restricted below market rate housing for low-income individuals, or co-housing, or workforce housing within five years from the date of the issuance of a certificate of occupancy; and
• A plan for appropriate disposition of the facility should the program not be successful as originally envisioned.
The Half Moon Bay City Council has stated it wants to partner with the county on the project to ensure homelessness in Half Moon Bay and around the county is solved. However, it wants commitments to help ensure the project is successful. The county does not need Half Moon Bay City Council approval to buy and turn the properties into transitional housing, but both sides have said they want to work together to find a solution.
The San Mateo County Board of Supervisors will vote on purchasing the Coastside Inn at its Dec. 8 meeting. If passed, it will turn the hotel into a transitional housing building for the homeless on the coast and in other parts of San Mateo County. The county initially planned to buy the Quality Inn in Half Moon Bay as well to have two housing shelters. It decided not to over concerns about the location and its lack of access to transportation, stores and community-based organizations, Michelle Durand, the county’s chief communications officer, said in an email.
