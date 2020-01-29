Foster City voters in March will decide whether to recall Councilman Herb Perez after his detractors gathered 3,913 signatures last year — more than were needed to hold the election.
It will be the first recall election in the city since 1977.
Perez’s critics say his uncivil behavior and pro-housing agenda make him unfit for council — claims he’s dismissed as overblown and untrue, respectively.
Perez admits he can be “aggressive” and “forthright” with residents, though only when they spread misinformation.
“My job is not to sit there and let people spew misinformation to the detriment of the city,” he said. “I think you’re elected to protect the public and at the point where people are presented with misinformation you have an affirmative obligation to protect the public from that and I’ve done that.”
But Perez’s critics say he has a long history of attacking residents who simply disagree with him, both in and out of council meetings — behavior they say has diminished civic participation.
“One of the reasons people don’t go to meetings anymore, though they might watch it on TV, is because they’re scared of Herb. They know if they get up and say something he disagrees with, he’ll berate them, talk down to them and make them feel like little people,” said resident Jason Pollard, who is a member of the group FC Watchdog that spearheaded the recall effort. “So people don’t go to meetings or apply to commissions and committees in the city.”
FC Watchdog member Stacy Jimenez said Perez similarly treats other councilmembers and city staff, affecting their ability to do their job.
“That has to affect the quality of their work because they’re so afraid of him and afraid to get on his bad side,” she said.
The group also accuses Perez of having a pro-housing agenda and say he doesn’t listen to residents who’re fed up with development and its impacts. Perez described that claim as a lie.
“The pro-housing one is a lie,” he said. “I’m in favor of smart growth, but there’s been no housing development that’s come in front of this council.”
Perez did acknowledge in 2018 he voted to reverse an office entitlement for a project known as Pilgrim Triton Phase C to instead allow 70 market-rate townhomes and 22 below-market-rate workforce units. The council approved that project by a 4-1 vote.
“We took what would’ve been more than 3,500 car trips and made it less than 600,” he said. “It was an easy choice for me.”
But it’s not just Perez’s voting record on housing that’s upsetting his critics, who also admonish him for appearing supportive of a 32-unit townhome proposal during a preliminary hearing last year.
“He sounded like he was working for the developer,” said Jeff Regan, who is also a FC Watchdog member. “It’s a gatekeeper meeting. Why don’t you listen with a neutral stance instead of being the developer’s mouthpiece?”
Perez also has his supporters, who argue he hasn’t done anything worthy of being recalled and that a regular election is the time to elect new candidates.
“The only thing the pro-recall group could bring to the table is how they don’t like Perez and how his personality isn’t right,” said resident Kim Kempton. “There’s been no true misconduct like bribery or misuse of funds or something you can sink your teeth into.”
The city is spending $95,000 on the recall election. It will be held March 3. Voters will also decide who the replacement candidate will be should Perez be recalled. Patrick Sullivan and Jon Froomin are running in that race. Foster City has limits of two terms and Perez’s second term would be completed at the end of this year.
(650) 344-5200 ext. 102
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.