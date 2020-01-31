Editor,
Recognize the name Patrick Sullivan? Many Foster City voters will when they read the Recall Measure on the March 3 Presidential Primary ballot. Patrick Sullivan is a candidate for Foster City Council should the recall of Councilman Herb Perez pass.
In 2018, Patrick narrowly missed being elected. And in prior elections, he also missed out. So why is he running again? Ask him and he’d say he passionately cares about Foster City community. His words. But his words are backed up by actions; what else could possibly explain his familiar and frequent attendance at City Council meetings over the past four years?
Patrick is not only committed but also experienced. As longtime community activist and 30-year Foster City resident, Patrick has been member and past chair of Park and Recreation Committee and Lion’s Club. He’s also been member of Chamber of Commerce and elected delegate for Kevin Mullin and Jerry Hill, Assembly District 22. More recently, he’s been media host of the popular ‘Podcast by the Bay’ where he has interviewed 16 Peninsula mayors on issues relevant to Foster City and surrounding communities. Not only does Patrick passionately care about Foster City, he has the breadth and depth of experience to hit the ground running.
Patrick always puts “Foster City First.” First and foremost, he believes in representing Foster City residents and their needs in a non-partisan way. He deserves your vote to place him where he belongs — on the Foster City Council dais.
Tom Pavela
Foster City
