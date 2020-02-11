Editor,
Foster City residents will be asked for their votes for a “Recall Perez” election in March 2020. Of the candidates for Foster City residents to choose from for replacement, Patrick Sullivan has the knowledge to fill the position at the dais. Why? Because Patrick has attended over 90% of the City Council meetings and is up to speed on the issues facing Foster City. Patrick is ready to work alongside council members.
Patrick is a civil servant that has been present in the community. He has worked hard to earn a seat on the council. Patrick continues to run for City Council because he puts “Foster City First” and he wants to be active in seeing that Foster City shines. Patrick supports the issues important to Foster City residents: housing, traffic and transparency. Be assured, Patrick will speak to us with dignity and civility.
I support Patrick Sullivan, a long-term Foster City resident, for the 2020 Foster City Council campaign. I ran alongside Patrick in the 2018 Foster City Council campaign and found him to be a person with integrity, true loyalty to Foster City and willingness to work hard for you, the residents of Foster City. Based on our experience together, I can confidently recommend Patrick for Foster City Council. Please join me in voting for Patrick on March 2020.
Deborah Martinez
Foster City
