Editor,
Foster City has been through a lot in the past few years. We are all trying to keep up with the changes in our growing city and feel the added stress of a difficult local political climate. We are five former councilmembers who yearn for a return to positive, healthy governance. City leaders are elected to do the people’s work and should create a welcoming, collaborative atmosphere in the council chambers for all residents. It is for these reasons that we support the recall of Councilman Herb Perez.
The recall of a councilmember is divisive by nature. Even in the midst of something as intense and passion-provoking as a recall, we can see the path to a more functional council/citizen discourse. We all want to get back to tackling the important issues of the day and working cohesively as a community. These issues are no less challenging than before, but together we can take them on with a respectful and inclusive approach.
Sometimes it takes something as serious as a recall to help us take stock of where we’ve been and where we strive to go. One thing that hasn’t changed is our shared love of the city. On this, we are united and it has galvanized our resolve to steer us back toward a more civil, transparent and accountable way of governance. We believe that by voting yes on the recall of Councilman Herb Perez and a candidate to replace him on March 3, we will have taken a huge step toward returning to who we are as a community.
Art Kiesel, former mayor
Linda Koelling, former mayor
Pam Frisella, former mayor
Steve Okamoto, former councilmember
Gary Pollard, former vice mayor
Foster City
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.