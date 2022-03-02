Feelin’ saucy? Capelo’s Barbecue has got you smothered. Mastering all the essentials of great barbecue, owner and the “Boss of Barbecue” John Capelo brings Southern hospitality to the Bay Area.
There are certain criteria that give a restaurant a good reputation: consistent high-quality food, memorable atmosphere, friendly personalized service and a positive overall experience. Rarely do you find a place like Capelo’s Barbecue where they’ve mastered all of these and much more. Since 2012, Capelo’s has served barbecue up and down the Bay Area on their food truck. About three years ago, John decided it was time to turn the kitchen they’ve called home for 10 years into a place the community can gather. Throughout the pandemic, Capelo’s has transformed from its food truck and catering business roots into a favorite family-friendly location for people to come and enjoy some of the best barbecue. Bar manager Michael Cruz said, “One of the best things about Capelo’s is that people come from all over the Bay Area to eat here.”
The ordering style at Capelo’s is a mix and match format so you can pair your favorite meat with any side(s). One of the most popular meat is its renowned brisket. Inspired by Central Texas barbecue, the brisket is a combination of smoke and heat from its trademark rub and, after 18 hours in their wood fired smoker, in a custom blend of oak, pecan and applewood, every bite has the perfect ratio of juiciness and flavor. In addition, they’ve also started weekly specials where an outstanding buttermilk fried chicken sandwich has been featured accompanied with crisp dill pickles, lettuce and remoulade on a perfectly toasted brioche bun. To seal the deal, its wide variety of sauces are homemade, gluten-free and vegetarian so that you can enjoy them on any item you choose.
“Business has been continuously growing,” Cruz said, and “as we continue to increase staffing, we plan to extend our hours and have more events that the community can come enjoy.” Capelo’s is very community oriented. The culture is best described by artist, employee and Redwood City native, Jose Castro as “a family.” “I have been here for just over a year and feel blessed to have this opportunity to beautify the space with my art,” Castro said. By collaborating with local artists and breweries, Capelo’s matches its passion for craft barbecue with its passion for the people they serve.
