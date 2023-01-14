Electronic records seized in the case involving former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo will be allowed as evidence after a challenge from Galatolo’s defense team, the San Mateo County District Attorney’s Office said Friday.
A judge ruled, Jan. 13, the records taken from a lawyer’s office involving the case would be allowed. The special master’s evidence requires that when evidence is taken from a lawyer’s or doctor’s office, an impartial lawyer must be present to examine the records and make sure no privileged information from other cases is taken and used. The defense team had contested the taking of the records.
