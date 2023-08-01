After a series of delays, the case involving Ron Galatolo, the former San Mateo County Community College District chancellor, is taking one step forward as a Superior Court review conference is now set for Sept. 27.
That hearing is to see if Galatolo is willing to take a plea deal or take the case to trial, District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe said.
Galatolo faces 21 felony counts and is accused of directing district construction project contracts to people from whom he received valuable gifts and shared financial interests. He also allegedly misreported tax information. However, Galatolo has said he’s done nothing wrong and is the victim of dishonest opponents and an overzealous district attorney.
Galatolo was arrested in April of 2022 at San Francisco International Airport after returning from vacation in Europe. The arrest was after a multiyear investigation after a whistleblower complaint in 2019. In February, a separate $1 billion civil suit filed on behalf of the district accuses construction firms of showering Galatolo and another administrator with lavish gifts from concert and sporting tickets to expensive international travel and even an apartment near the Eiffel Tower.
Karim Allana, the CEO of Allana, Buick & Bers, has disputed the claims in the suit and filed motions to strike on the grounds that the complaint fails to present enough evidence to prove wrongdoing and the statute of limitations has passed. Galatolo also claimed there is no proof he did anything wrong with his friendships that were reciprocal.
Galatolo began as chancellor in 2001 and resigned suddenly in 2019 amid revelations about the investigation and after the district board offered him an emeritus title to use while exploring ways to create a four-year program. He was later terminated from the position that paid $467,000.
The case has been delayed over a dispute of electronic records seized from a search warrant involving files from a lawyer involved in the community college district at the time Galatolo was employed there. Ultimately, the judge denied the defense’s appeal and is allowing the files to be turned over to the prosecution, according to the DA’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.