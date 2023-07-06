Anyone who knows him well would have expected former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo to defend himself vigorously in a manner that is both plausible and astounding.
In the interview that ran in Wednesday’s Daily Journal, Galatolo, facing criminal charges of corrupt relationships with district contractors, was adamant that he engaged in no illegal or inappropriate behavior. Aside from some seemingly minor DMV-related accusations and what Galatolo acknowledged was an innocent mistake on his income taxes, the bulk of the interview focused on his absolute and resolute insistence that he never violated financial disclosure laws, that he had no financial interest in the companies of district contractors with whom he had close, personal friendships, and that he never engaged in a “pay-to-play” scheme to direct contracts to these friends.
His assertions have the air of internal credibility: It is clear he absolutely believes he is innocent. He proffered no squirming version of the facts. He makes no excuses, offers no apologies. He vigorously defended his friendships with these contractors and flatly stated that he carefully adhered to the rules governing the reciprocal exchange of goods and services.
It was quintessential Galatolo — bold, confident, assertive and aggressive.
I have known Galatolo for most of his two decades as chancellor of the community college district. Our relationship has been mostly professional — first as a journalist and later during my own executive tenure at the San Mateo County Transit District. But we always have been friendly and even friends, although certainly not of the kind that has been the focus of the investigation by the office of District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
I admire Galatolo’s long and substantial record as a builder at the college district. All three district campuses have been modernized and beautified, and Galatolo gets a large share of the credit. He built new classrooms and student facilities, new campus housing for faculty and new community/student health and athletic centers. He has been innovative and visionary.
He also operated as someone who would not be dragged down by bureaucratic protocol and red tape, a quality we sometimes admire and even encourage in a public official. He didn’t break the rules so much as he tended to see them as problems to be solved, or brushed aside.
Still, his blithe dismissal of the need for financial disclosures may be legal, as he said, but it shows an astounding disregard for his role as a high-profile public official with a responsibility to set a higher standard of conduct and appearances. Here, his sensibilities were naïve, at best.
His record is one of boldness in the spirit of achievement. His friends and allies, including, for many years, the majority of the district’s Board of Trustees, were devoted to him and believed in him and what he was accomplishing.
His critics, including a minority of the trustees, saw him as a bull in a china shop, a bully, a grandstander who got too much credit for the transformed college campuses and gave too little credit and deference to the trustees, his bosses.
Perhaps it was only a question of time until Galatolo’s aggressiveness would open the door to someone determined to cause him trouble. That appears to have arrived in the person of former Vice Chancellor Eugene Whitlock, the originator of a whistleblower complaint that led to the criminal charges. Without Whitlock, it could be argued, there would be no criminal case.
The question, of course, is whether there is one now. As Galatolo and his attorney, Chuck Smith, point out, Galatolo has been the object of a string of public declarations by Wagstaffe. It is unusual, to say the least, for this much publicity to be generated by a prosecutor in this county. As Galatolo also said several times during, pre- and post-interview, there is another side to the story.
Now, we have heard it and it is a plausible version of the facts — plausible enough to imagine that Galatolo can offer a vigorous and potentially successful defense, should the case ever get in front of a jury.
And there is the final point, I suppose.
Undoubtedly, the four years have been excruciating for Galatolo, who, for decades prior, had a reputation for excellence and achievement. Now, Galatolo insists that as he reviews the evidence, the case against him appears increasingly insubstantial. As he and his attorney said, the prosecution has yet to produce evidence that “one dollar” has lined Galatolo’s pocket. Follow the money, they said, and it will lead nowhere.
After four years, it would seem that it is time for this case to lead somewhere.
Mark Simon is a veteran journalist, whose career included 15 years as an executive at SamTrans and Caltrain. He can be reached at marksimon@smdailyjournal.com.
