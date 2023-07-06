Mark Simon

Anyone who knows him well would have expected former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo to defend himself vigorously in a manner that is both plausible and astounding.

In the interview that ran in Wednesday’s Daily Journal, Galatolo, facing criminal charges of corrupt relationships with district contractors, was adamant that he engaged in no illegal or inappropriate behavior. Aside from some seemingly minor DMV-related accusations and what Galatolo acknowledged was an innocent mistake on his income taxes, the bulk of the interview focused on his absolute and resolute insistence that he never violated financial disclosure laws, that he had no financial interest in the companies of district contractors with whom he had close, personal friendships, and that he never engaged in a “pay-to-play” scheme to direct contracts to these friends.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription