In his first interview since he has been accused of corrupt criminal activities, Ron Galatolo, the embattled former chancellor of the San Mateo County Community College District, said he has done nothing wrong and that he is the victim of dishonest opponents and an over-zealous district attorney.

Ron Galatolo

Ron Galatolo

“This has been going on for four or five years now where every once in a while, I’m getting nailed in the press. They’re saying the same story, the same mistruths. ... I’m ready to tell my story. I would like to set the record straight,” Galatolo told the Daily Journal in an extensive interview and through a series of e-mail exchanges. In addition, Galatolo provided dozens of pages of documents. In the interview, conducted via video, he was joined by his attorney, Chuck Smith.

sierra@smdailyjournal.com

(650) 344-5200 ext. 106

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription