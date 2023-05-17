A case involving former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo has been continued again as the defense needs more time to review the material obtained from an earlier warrant search, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
Galatolo faces 21 felony counts and is accused of directing district construction project contracts to people he received valuable gifts from and with whom he shared financial interests. He also allegedly misreported tax information.
He was arrested in April of 2022 at San Francisco International Airport after returning from vacation in Europe. The arrest resulted from a multiyear investigation after a whistleblower complaint in 2019. Galatolo began as chancellor in 2001 and resigned suddenly in 2019 amid revelations about the investigation and after the district board offered him an emeritus title to use while exploring ways to create a four-year program at the district. He was later terminated from the position that paid $467,000.
The records seized were under dispute because they are files from a lawyer involved in the community college district at the time Galatolo was employed there, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
In a separate $1 billion civil suit filed in February on behalf of the district, construction firms are accused of showering Galatolo and another administrator with lavish gifts from concert and sporting tickets to expensive international travel and even an apartment near the Eiffel Tower. Karim Allana, the CEO of Allana, Buick & Bers, one of the multiple firms named in the lawsuit, disputes the claims and said the suit misconstrues the relationship between he and Galatolo.
The district operates three colleges in San Mateo County; Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College.
Galatolo is scheduled to return to court July 31 to set a preliminary hearing date.
