A case involving former San Mateo County Community College District Chancellor Ron Galatolo is being delayed over whether a set of evidence in question can be used, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The Court of Appeal denied a defense appeal of a judge’s order upholding the decision of the special master to allow for electronic records seized pursuant to a search warrant to be turned over to the prosecution. In addition, the California Supreme Court is deciding whether it will take the case, according to the District Attorney’s Office.
The records seized are under dispute because they are files from a lawyer involved in the community college district at the time Galatolo was employed there, according to the San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe.
The lawyer is appealing the DA’s right to have the seized material and the case is on hold until the Supreme Court makes its decision, Wagstaffe said. The DA said May 16 his office will set a preliminary hearing date on the assumption the Supreme Court has made its decision by then. The case was originally delayed Feb. 15.
Galatolo was arrested in April of 2022 at San Francisco International Airport after returning from vacation in Europe. The arrest resulted from a multiyear investigation after a whistleblower complaint in 2019. The district operates three colleges in San Mateo County; Cañada College, College of San Mateo and Skyline College. Galatolo began as chancellor in 2001 and resigned suddenly in 2019 amid revelations about the investigation and after the district board offered him an emeritus title to use while exploring ways to create a four-year program at the district. He was later terminated of the position that paid $467,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.