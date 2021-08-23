A 56-year-old man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a juvenile in Redwood City in 2018 was arrested on Friday, authorities said.

Marin County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested Jaasiel Nunezcruz on an arrest warrant out of Redwood City. Detectives pulled the suspect over on a traffic stop after he got into his car and left his home, police said Monday.

The sexual assaults occurred in Redwood City starting in November 2018, police said.

Nunezcruz was booked into the Marin County Jail.

Anyone with additional information regarding the incident is asked to contact Detective De La Cerda at (650) 780-7697, or the Redwood City Police Department’s tip line at (650) 780-7110.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for visiting the Daily Journal.

Please purchase an Enhanced Subscription to continue reading. To continue, please log in, or sign up for a new account.

We offer one free story view per month. If you register for an account, you will get two additional story views. After those three total views, we ask that you support us with a subscription.

A subscription to our digital content is so much more than just access to our valuable content. It means you’re helping to support a local community institution that has, from its very start, supported the betterment of our society. Thank you very much!

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription