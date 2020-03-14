A dead body that was found in Redwood City Tuesday morning has been identified as a man from San Bernardino County, according to the San Mateo County Coroner’s Office.
The man is Vincent Rojas Taitano, 42, of Barstow. His body was discovered on someone’s front lawn shortly after 8 a.m. March 10 on the 3400 block of Hoover Street. A Redwood City Police Department spokesman said the cause of death is currently unknown, but does not appear to be suspicious.
