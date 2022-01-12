Burlingame City Manager Lisa Goldman will now make $269,000 yearly after the City Council this month approved a 2% pay increase for the top position.
The raise comes also with an increase in vacation days, up to 25 days annually from 15 days. Goldman has held the position since late 2012, originally earning $207,000 and most recently earning $263,000. Goldman last year did not accept a pay raise, citing pandemic related fiscal concerns. The raise will take effect immediately.
Councilmembers praised Goldman’s leadership during a meeting last week before unanimously approving the pay bump.
“Our city should be very proud to have such a person who can attract and maintain such a high level of diversity in our staff, and honor and respect in the community and in the industry,” Councilmember Donna Colson said. “You are a gold standard in leadership for all women.”
City Attorney Michael Guina, the next highest earner, takes home $236,000 yearly. The assistant to the city manager earns $118,414 annually. City managers in Belmont and San Carlos, comparably sized cities, earn $251,500 and $287,000, respectively.
Goldman received a positive performance evaluation in December, according to the city. Her pay increase is the same increase provided to city department heads.
“The last eight years that I’ve been here it has been an absolute pleasure working with you,” Mayor Ricardo Ortiz said while addressing Goldman during the city’s meeting. “We were pretty conservative last year with your raise and I’m glad to be able to make up for it today.”
