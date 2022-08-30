After more than two years of pandemic-related construction delays and supply-chain shortages, CycleBar, a boutique indoor cycling studio, is ready to open its doors to the public at the San Mateo Hillsdale Shopping Center Sept. 29.
Longtime fitness instructor and entrepreneur, Jennifer Tipton, signed a lease to the CycleBar franchise in November 2019, not anticipating that the COVID-19 pandemic would put her dream of operating a fitness studio on hold. But the pandemic was not the only setback Tipton encountered.
Tipton was diagnosed with stage three breast cancer in January 2021.
“I just kept going,” Tipton said, determined to persevere.
Ultimately, Tipton had 19 lymph nodes removed, a double mastectomy and reconstruction while also undergoing chemotherapy and radiation that she completed in December 2021.
Tipton, who has taught indoor cycling since 2002, credited her recovery to the mental stamina and strength that she gained from her fitness routines. She said her cancer treatment was overwhelming at times, but on the days she felt well enough to exercise, she would.
“I could barely walk down the hall some days so the minute I could move my legs, I would move my legs,” Tipton said. “Mentally, it definitely helped.”
Tipton observed other benefits from exercising as well. She took meticulous notes about her health and workouts and noticed that on the weeks when she exercised more, her tumors shrank more too.
“There haven’t been a lot of studies on this, probably because a lot of people who are in chemo don’t exercise because you can barely do anything,” Tipton said. “But the weeks that I did work out more, my tumors shrank more. So, I think there’s something to it.”
The anecdotal evidence was enough for Tipton’s doctors to encourage her to continue exercising during her cancer treatments although they did not provide a formal prescription for it.
Opening a CycleBar studio also helped Tipton maintain a positive attitude by focusing on an end-goal. She oversaw every aspect of the business, from construction to the marketing and recruitment of new members and instructors.
“Just the fact that I was working towards something really helped in treatment because it wasn’t like I was lying there being isolated during the pandemic. I was like OK, this is temporary, there’s a light at the end of the tunnel,” Tipton said.
Still, supply-chain shortages continued to cause delays well into 2022. The studio was held up several months because of an HVAC that was on back order.
“If I could have gone to China to get it myself, I would have,” she laughed.
Now, with the HVAC recently installed, the rest of the studio was coming together, and Tipton was eager to get her members inside.
Tipton described CycleBar as “a party on a bike” that provided a multi-sensory, immersive experience using state-of-the art technology. Classes can accommodate up to 40 bikes in a theater-style room with mood-enhanced lighting, musical playlists and large screens. Synced personal devices help riders track their performance metrics.
With six different types of classes, varied membership plans and a schedule that runs seven days a week, CycleBar is highly accessible to riders, whether they live and work nearby or are drop-ins from the surrounding hotels and convention centers.
Tipton also emphasized the community feel of CycleBar where instructors know the names of everyone in their class and themed rides are a regular part of the schedule. A tour of the studio showed a space where members can gear up and hang out before and after their rides — a small but significant touch for building a supportive community.
When asked how CycleBar compared to other fitness experiences like Peloton, Tipton said the boutique in-person experience of CycleBar made it very different.
“It can’t even compare because you’re looking at a screen versus looking at an instructor in front of you and seeing real people,” Tipton said.
The intensity of CycleBar often surprised Peloton riders too.
“People are like, ‘Oh yeah, I’ve been riding my Peloton for two years,’ and then they come to class and they’re gasping because they weren’t working as hard. They were checking their phones because they were alone in their house,” Tipton said.
But Tipton was quick to note that CycleBar accommodated all fitness abilities. Bikes are adjusted by resistance levels and tailored to each rider.
“There’s really a ride for everyone,” she said — a message that CycleBar promotes on its website too, “Everyone belongs.”
“That’s my vision,” Tipton said. “It’s for everyone.”
