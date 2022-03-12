After a fiery crash involving a Caltrain and a crane truck working on electrification construction Thursday, the transit agency will keep a bus bridge operating between the South San Francisco, San Bruno and Millbrae stations through at least noon Saturday.
SamTrans buses will carry passengers between the affected stations throughout the day on Saturday. Passengers traveling to and from those stations should expect service delays as a result of the bus-bridge. For the rest of the system, Caltrain will run its regular 32-train weekend schedule. Bus-bridge service is free to all Caltrain riders.
Just before 10:40 a.m. Thursday, a southbound Caltrain train carrying 75 passengers was involved in a collision with on-track equipment. As a result, 13 people were injured, including two Caltrain employees. None of the injuries were life threatening.
The National Transportation Safety Board has begun an investigation into the incident, and Caltrain is assisting with that inquiry. As soon as the NTSB releases the incident site in San Bruno, Caltrain will begin work on repairing the tracks and restoring full service.
