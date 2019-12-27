SAN FRANCISCO — A second-quarter defensive tear wasn’t enough for the Menlo-Atherton Bears.
M-A (4-3 overall) opened play in the Leo Larocca Sand Dune Tournament at St. Ignatius High School with a 60-43 loss to Southern California power Loyola-Los Angeles (12-3). The Bears trailed by 12 after one quarter of play but went on a 10-0 run to open the second, whittling down the deficit to a one-score differential.
Loyola never relinquished its lead, though, solving M-A’s high-intensity defense — the Bears produced five steals in the second period — and re-upped its lead through the second half thanks to some sharp shooting. The Cubs converted 58.2% from the field throughout.
“They did a much better job in the second half with control of our pressure defense,” M-A head coach Mike Molieri said. “I think our challenge is in the half court. In the half court, we have to get more disciplined on defense. We’re not a great rebounding team, so we have to get better. We’ll get better. We just have to keep working at it.”
M-A shot just 30.2% from the floor, including 5 of 22 from beyond the 3-point line. The Bears had open looks to open the game, but playing in an unfamiliar arena didn’t seem to help. Senior guard J.D. Carson led the Bears with 13 points, and netted three 3s throughout.
“I think the shooting part is more of a mental thing,” Carson said. “We have to come out knowing we’re going to make shots and right now we’re not doing that.”
Loyola countered with three players scoring in double figures. Senior forward Colby Brooks, the only returning starter from last year’s Southern Section Division I quarterfinal team, led the way with a game-high 14 points.
“We put a lot of pressure on him to lead us,” Loyola head coach Jamal Adams said of his athletic 6-7 senior. “I’m pretty hard on him. But he’s a pretty talented kid. He is one of the best athletes I’ve ever coached. So, we want to put him into spaces where he can … use his athleticism. So, I thought he was really the difference in the second half.”
Junior guard Jack Kresich added 13, and senior forward Andre Parris had 12 for the Cubs.
Senior guard Justin Anderson was the catalyst for M-A’s second-quarter surge. Loyola, never trailing in the game, was in control by closing the first quarter with 12 unanswered points. The Bears responded by forcing turnovers on the first three Loyola possessions of the second quarter, though, and Anderson was in on all three.
“We all feed off his energy,” Carson said. “As [Molieri] calls it, the head of the snake. We all just follow his lead. He also pushes us on offense, just distributing.”
Anderson totaled four steals in the game.
“He ignited our little comeback in the second quarter,” Molieri said. “He put the energy on the defensive side. Our challenge is, can we get all five guys on the defensive side in that frame of mind? And that’s our challenge right now.”
M-A won the turnover game, but by the slimmest of margins. After minding the ball in the first half, the Bears committed eight turnovers in the third quarter. Loyola totaled 21 turnovers to M-A’s 20 throughout.
“I think that’s our struggle right now,” Molieri said. “We’re not playing consistently, we’re turning the ball over, we’re very undisciplined … and we’ve got to fix it.”
The Bears are coming off a 24-win season when they ran the table in the Peninsula Athletic League Bay Division with a 12-0 record, the second time they have done so since Molieri took over the program in 2012-13.
This year, M-A is facing a top-heavy schedule. Its two previous losses have come to West Catholic Athletic League teams in Bellarmine and Mitty.
“It’s going to make us better come the season,” Molieri said. “But our challenge is competing to the level I expect them to. I’m not so worried about the wins and loss. I’m more worried about competing. We’re a team, a lot of the time we lose composure. So, that’s something I’m more concerned about.”
M-A continues play in the Leo Larocca Sand Dune Tournament Friday night against Mission-SF. Tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m.
