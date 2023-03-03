THURSDAY
Boys’ basketball
Nor Cal regional tournament
Division I
No. 10 San Ramon Valley 59, No. 15 Sacred Heart Prep 57 OT
For the second time in as many games, the Gators went to overtime. This time, however, SHP came up short, falling to the Wolves in the quarterfinals.
SHP (20-7) led 31-25 at halftime, but SRV (26-4) outscored the Gators 27-21 in the second half to force overtime.
JP Kerrigan led the Gators with 18 points. Sam Norris added 14 and TJ O’Brien 13 for the Gators.
Division III
No. 9 Oakland 78, No. 16 Carlmont 51
The Scots’ season came to an end with the loss to the Wildcats in the quarterfinals.
Carlmont finishes the season (19-9).
Division IV
No. 9 Burlingame 42, No. 1 Head-Royce-Oakland 37
The Panthers moved into their first-ever Nor Cal semifinal after upsetting the top-seeed Jayhawks.
After going to Marysville for Tuesday’s Nor Cal opener, Burlingame (23-5) will be heading just a bit more north as the Panthers face No. 5 Chico (23-8) in Saturday’s semifinal matchup. Chico knocked off No. 4 Monterey, 68-57.
Girls’ basketball
Nor Cal regional tournament
Division IV
No. 6 Hillsdale 57, No. 3 Kimball-Tracy 44
The Knights advanced to the semifinals after beating the Jaguars.
Hillsdale (23-5) gets to stay closer to home for the semis, traveling to Atherton to take No. 7 Menlo School (17-10), which beat No. 15 Summit Shasta in the quarterfinals.
Girls’ soccer
Nor Cal regional tournament
Division I
No. 1 St. Francis 2, No. 5 Menlo-Atherton 0
Facing the best team in the Central Coast Section for the second time in less than a week, the Bears suffered the same fate in the Nor Cal tournament as they did in the loss to the Lancers in the CCS Open Division championship game.
M-A finishes the season 16-2-5.
WEDNESDAY
Boys’ golf
Serra golf 4th at Livermore invitational
Seniors Trevor Moquin and William Walsh led the Padres to a fourth-place finish at the Cowboys Classic in Livermore.
Moquin finished second overall in a tournament that featured 28 teams. Walsh finished fourth as the Padres finishes just three strokes off the pace.
Crystal 186, University-SF 236
The defending CCS champion Gryphons opened the season with a non-league win over the Red Devils.
Sophomore Griffin Chiu led the way with a 2-under 35 at Presidio Golf Course. Senior KC Mugali and sophomore Ethan Lee both carded eve-par 37s. Russell Chiu, who started his round with an eagle, finished with a 1-over 38. Junior Phillip Hu posted a 2-over 39.
Carlmont 210, San Mateo 228
Allister Jackson shot a 39 to lead the Scots to a PAL Bay win over the Bearcats.
San Mateo (1-1) was led by Parker Pilotte’ 41, while Eliot Dunn had a 43.
Boys' lacrosse
Serra 11, Burlingame 6
Trailing 4-3 at halftime, the Padres erupted in the second half to pull away for the non-league victory.
Rhys Morehead led Serra, finishing with four goals and three asssits. Teddy Chung added two goals and two assists for the Padres.
Marin Catholic 7, Menlo School 6
The Knights led 3-1 after the first quarter, but could not hold on in their season opener against North Coast Section power Wildcats.
Menlo goalie Benjamin Chock kept his team in the game, finishing with 12 saves. Nicky Scacco had two goals and an assist to pace the Knights’ offense.
Baseball
Menlo School 4, Half Moon Bay 2
Runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings rallied the Knights past the Cougars in a non-league matchup.
HMB (1-3) took an immediate 1-0 lead, in the bottom of the first when PJ Modena walked and eventualy scored on a wild pitch. Liam Harrington scored a run in the bottom of the sixth, but the Cougars would get no closer.
Menlo (2-1) came right back to tie it in the top of the second before scoring in three straight innings, finishing with four runs on eight hits. Jake Bianchi went 3-for-3 with a double and RBI for Menlo to back Colin Dhaliwal on the mound, who worked five innings of no-hit ball, striking out six and walking four. Jake Sonsini earned the save for the Knights.
Boys’ tennis
Menlo-Atherton 7, Burlingame 0
A revamped lineup, same result for the defending PAL Bay champion Bears.
Despite the sweep, Burlingame (0-1 PAL Bay) did put up a fight, avoiding bagel scores. Two of the matches went three sets. M-A’s Kiren Duciseti needed to rally from a set down to beat Jackson Spenner at No. 4 singles, 2-6, 6-3, (10-1). The Bears’ No. 3 doubles team of Will Samuel March Callahan needed a third-set super tiebreak to beat Noah Chian and Griffin Reese, 6-4, 6-7(5), (10-5).
Aragon 7, Mills 0
The Dons completely overwhelmed the Vikings, winning five of the matches at love and losing just two games over 14 sets.
Veraaz Kahn, Naveen Schwarzkopf, Darring O’Brien, Cooper Wong, Thomas Nie and May Gan, all won their matches 6-0, 6-0 for Aragon.
San Mateo 5, Half Moon Bay 2
The Cougars won at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, but the Bearcats swept the remaining five matches.
San Mateo dominated in the doubles, with the No. 1 team of David Joseph and Rishave Marugesan and the No. 3 dup of Dylan Chua and Desmond Chua both posted wins of 6-0, 6-0.
HMB’s Charlie Underwood won at No. 1 singles, winning the first srt 6-1 and winning the first game of the second set before San Mateo’s Nicola Throgmorton had to retire with an injury. Evan Alexander gave the Cougars their second win at No. 2 singles, winning 6-1, 6-4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.