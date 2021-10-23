San Mateo, CA (94402)

Today

Mostly cloudy with some showers this afternoon. High 63F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

Rain likely. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 59F. S winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.