Editor,
The story “High winds fan new wildfires,” in the Jan. 20 edition of the Daily Journal, makes it apparent we must anticipate wildfires year-round as long as the state remains parched.
The article indicates that the fires in the Santa Cruz Mountains and extending into the southern end of San Mateo County were fueled by high winds, an increasingly common symptom of climate breakdown as is the lack of precipitation. An additional factor is the presence of dormant hot spots from summer’s CZU complex.
So, it seems, wildfire begets wildfire. While we should all be thankful that they have largely been contained and did not result in loss of life or property, we may not be so lucky next time. It is time to intensify efforts to harden existing structures, promote responsible vegetation management, especially around our communities, and disallow any new construction that is not hardened and too close to fire-susceptible wildlands.
And, it goes without saying but bears repeating, as a nation we must do more to address climate change. We look to President Biden to lead the way forward.
Jennifer Normoyle
Hillsborough
