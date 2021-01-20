Amplified by high winds and a dry winter season, Cal Fire is fighting several active wildfires in the Santa Cruz Mountains area, including one in San Mateo County near the southern border.
The North Butano Fire in San Mateo County off Old Womans Creek Road, south of Loma Mar, is 10 acres and 0% contained as of Tuesday afternoon. Cecile Juliette, spokeswoman for the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, said crews were still trying to access the roads in the area on Tuesday afternoon after debris from high winds cut off access.
Cal Fire has not determined why the fire started, although the high winds may have played a role. The soil at the North Butano Fire is littered with burn debris, which can be disturbed when high winds are in the area. The fire is in the CZU Lightning Complex burn area, located in northern Santa Cruz County and southern San Mateo County. The CZU Lightning Complex fire was sparked by a lightning storm last August. At least 120 homes have been evacuated in Santa Cruz County so far, with around 100 of those evacuations coming because of the Freedom Fire north of Watsonville. In Santa Cruz County, the China Grade Fire at China Grade Road and Foxglove Lane, northwest of Boulder Creek, is at 20 acres with 50% containment; the Fanning Fire at Fanning Grade Road in Ben Lomond is at 14.6 acres with 30% containment; and the Empire Fire at Empire Grade in Boulder Creek is at 6 acres with no containment.
A combination of very little rain during the normally wet winter season combined with warm weather and high winds can create fire conditions even during the winter months. Northern California had low rain levels in autumn and December, although February is historically the year’s wettest month. Juliette said Cal Fire is moving away from calling certain months part of fire season, as climate change has made wildfires an issue fire personnel and the public need to be aware of throughout the year in Northern California.
“I would say this is going to be a new normal,” Juliette said.
Fire suppression was helped by the winds dying down in the afternoon and temperatures below summer and autumn levels. However, Cal Fire was still wary because winds were expected to pick up in the evening.
“While we may be making good progress, we are not out of the woods,” Juliette said.
The National Weather Service Bay Area Monday issued a wind advisory warning through Tuesday evening until 6 p.m., with northern winds at 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 50 mph. Gerry Diaz, a meteorologist with National Weather Service Bay Area, said winds Tuesday afternoon in San Mateo County were in the 25 to 30 mph range around 1 p.m., while higher elevation areas around Spring Valley Ridge saw 45 mph gusts. Half Moon Bay had winds around 36 mph. San Francisco city limits saw 50 mph at some points. Wind speeds began trending downward around Tuesday afternoon for most of the Bay Area.
The high winds were due to a low-pressure system that moved in overnight on Monday. Diaz said the winds have been making the recent wildfires in Santa Cruz and San Mateo counties worse. Gusty winds can bring down trees, power lines and create unpredictable fire weather. Any smoke from fires in San Mateo and Santa Cruz counties is expected to be blown toward the southwest and the ocean. There are no other expected wind events in the coming days, and the National Weather Services expects a shift back toward cooler temperatures and more seasonal winter weather.
San Mateo had some power outages at City Hall on Tuesday due to the high winds, although it did not experience any structural damage to city facilities, according to Kellie Benz, a city spokeswoman. A tree knocked down near City Hall knocked out power to the building around 8 a.m. The building used its generator power until the tree was cleared and power restored just after 2 p.m. City Hall is currently closed to the public due to the current county health orders.
