Editor,
I have lived in the Baywood/Parrott Park neighborhoods with my family for over 25 years. This year, I am enthusiastically supporting Amourence Lee for San Mateo City Council.
I got to know Amo when she was on the General Plan Update Subcommittee. She impressed me then with her passion for San Mateo and her detailed preparation for each meeting. I strongly supported her appointment to the City Council last year and have not been disappointed.
Councilwoman Lee has shown that she cares for all San Mateans. She has advocated for LBGTQ Pride and supported the Black Lives Matter protests. Amo is passionate about fairness and equity, and lets it show.
Amo’s campaign has demonstrated clear support from within the community. Councilwoman Lee has worked well with the local businesses and several local business groups have endorsed her. As the only candidate endorsed by the Sierra Club, Amo’s commitment to addressing the climate crisis is clear.
I agree with the Daily Journal endorsement editorial that it is important that Councilwoman Lee lives and is incredibly involved in the North Central neighborhood, which has been historically underrepresented in local government. My neighborhood, on the other hand, would be vastly overrepresented if both of the other two candidates win. That is not smart nor equitable for a city the size of San Mateo. Please join me in voting for Councilwoman Lee.
Nancy Schneider
San Mateo
