Editor,
A resident generated ballot measure, Measure H received a majority of votes in 1991, and has served the San Mateo community well for nearly 30 years. It required inclusionary, below-market-rate units in new residential developments. San Mateo was one of the first (if not the first) to require this on the Peninsula. Measure Y would continue the legacy.
Measure R identifies areas around San Mateo’s three Caltrain stations for future increases in height and density beyond what is currently allowed in the General Plan. The Hillsdale and Hayward Park Stations have undergone recent redevelopment (Bay Meadows Phase II, Peninsula Station, Hillsdale Shopping Center’s North Block, Station Park Green, Hines office buildings, the former AAA site, and soon Concar Passage). That leaves the area surrounding the downtown station as the likely target for development as a result of Measure R.
Where are the protections for the downtown historic district, adjacent to the downtown station? Where are the protections for the Latinx owned businesses on North B Street? Where are the protections for the service and small businesses, and single-family residences near the downtown station? Businesses owners and residents near the downtown Caltrain station should be very concerned.
My greatest fear is that the area surrounding the downtown Caltrain station will become a Middlefield Road/Jefferson Avenue in Redwood City, or a King Street in San Francisco. If Measure R passes, a vote by three of the five San Mateo City Council members could make this a reality.
Unintended consequences?
Dianne Whitaker
San Mateo
The letter writer is
the vice president of the Home
Association of North Central San Mateo.
(2) comments
What you need to take away from Ms. Whitakers' letter from the Homeowners association of North Central (whatever that is) is the following sentence. "Where are the protections for the Latinx owned businesses on North B Street". This is the kind of dialogue coming from a Measure R supporters and out of our city hall. You can bet your bottom dollar that if Ms. Amourence Lee is elected, comments like this will be the new norm and every angry social justice warrior will be protesting on 20th Avenue. Very simple, do not vote for Ms. Lee and vote YES on Y, and NO on R. Let's not let the new wave of racial equity protestors and Black Lives Matter Marxists into our city hall. There is no place on San Mateo city council for someone like Amourence Lee, help me show her the exit door.
", help me show her the exit door." .....Chris, Nov 3rd is approaching, you are going down, going out in flames. The SMDJ has endorsed Ms. Lee....
